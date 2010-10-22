SBCAG Looks to Put Highway 154 Truck Safety on the Fast Track

Issue comes to forefront after a rig crashed into a home in August and killed a family of three

When a gravel truck crashed into a State Street home this summer, killing a family of three, the community reeled, asking what could have been done to prevent the accident.

Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco, and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, a Franklin School third-grader, died Aug. 24 when the big rig lost control of its brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass and plowed into their house at 4119 State St., near the Hope Ranch Inn. Details emerged after the crash that the driver had a history of driving citations, and that the truck had brake problems even before leaving the Santa Ynez Valley quarry, where it picked up a load that brought the weight of the truck to 80,000 pounds.

The investigation is still pending on the accident, and it has been turned over to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

In the meantime, board members of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments met Thursday to discuss a plan of action to prevent other Highway 154 truck-related accidents.

August’s tragedy wasn’t the only catastrophe that has unfolded recently because of the winding road. Seven fatal collisions have occurred just this year on the pass, according to California Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Sgobba, who offered some staggering statistics Thursday to board members. He said an average of 94 collisions per year occur on the highway, but incidents this year to date are already higher, with 111 crashes. A third of the crashes that occur on the pass are DUI-related.

In the past 10 years, 47 truck-involved collisions have occurred on the pass, two of which were fatal and 16 were injury crashes. The primary cause of the crashes historically has been unsafe speed or unsafe turning movement, he said, adding that use of the highway has increased over the years, transforming it from scenic route to heavily used highway, and that truckers wanting to shave 10 minutes off their hauling times see a shortened route in the pass and take it.

The item was brought forward by 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who brought a similar issue to the board last year involving trucks hauling hazardous material over the pass, and raised concerns because it runs along Lake Cachuma, a source of drinking water.

She said she hears from her constituents often about the safety of the pass. Trucks leaving the quarry are a big concern because of their weight, and the CHP has met with the management at the gravel quarry to talk about installing signs to check brakes before leaving. Safety presentations also have been conducted with the staff there, and the CHP has reached out to the California Trucking Association in an effort to educate truck drivers and dispatchers about the dangers of taking the pass.

They’ve also ramped up enforcement efforts on the pass, and Sgobba said the most common problem is trucks that are over length. Sixty-five feet is the maximum length on that highway, but there are no signs along the highway stating the length limits for trucks. Increasing awareness about Highway 154 driving safety will be key as well, and Sgobba said the CHP plans to include the topic in materials for people getting their driver’s licenses and for the elderly.

“It’s not just the trucks. ... Crashes have gone up,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for us to stop passenger vehicles going 80-plus miles an hour.”

Accident rates of the pass still rest below the average of similar highways statewide, according to Steve Price, deputy district director of maintenance and operations for Caltrans.

“To say that we’re going to justify a ban on truck because of the fatality rate, the numbers do not support it,” he said.

Price briefed the board on the feasibility of putting in new truck-weight facilities along the highway and even a truck escape ramp.

During public comment, three Santa Ynez Valley residents echoed concerns about the safety of the pass.

“You won’t find anyone in the Santa Ynez Valley who thinks that road is above average in terms of safety,” resident Bob Field said.

The board decided to create a subcommittee to look at the issue and to meet with the county’s Sacramento-based lobbyist to talk about changing the legislation to ban trucks in the highway. Members also voted to begin the process of changing the regulations that allow hazardous materials to be transported down the pass.

CHP Assistant Chief Scott Howland encouraged drivers to slow down and be responsible when driving.

“Highway 154 is a windy mountain road,” he said. “Unfortunately, people drive it like it’s a state highway. We really need to stress to the public driver responsibility.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.