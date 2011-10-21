Capps Issues Statement on Withdrawal of Remaining Troops in Iraq

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Friday in response to President Barack Obama’s announcement that the United States has fulfilled its commitment to Iraq and all remaining American troops will be brought home by the end of the year.

“I am very pleased by President Obama’s announcement today that all remaining American troops will be withdrawn from Iraq by the end of this year,” Capps said. “I have been urging him to resist the calls to keep troops there past the end of the year deadline because we need to allow the Iraqis to take control of their future. In doing so, he is also fulfilling one of the most important commitments he made to the American people — bringing home all 150,000 troops that were stationed in Iraq when he took office.

“I am also incredibly grateful to our service members and their families for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our freedoms and keep us safe. As this chapter closes, we must ensure we maintain our commitment to our all our troops and their families. For those transitioning back into civilian life, we must ensure they can find good paying jobs and continue to get the veterans benefits they have earned.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.