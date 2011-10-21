Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Cozy Companionship Around a Hearth Fire

Autumn is a great time of year to gather 'round and share stories

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | October 21, 2011 | 6:39 p.m.

Autumn promises a smell I long for all year. The first hearth fires of the season have a smell just as welcome as the smell of the first flowers of spring. Both smells signal change and usher in a season. Season? Yes, we have seasons here.

One of my charter boat passengers, visiting from the Northeast, commented that we don’t have seasons in Santa Barbara. I assured him that we do indeed have our seasons, but you must be keen enough to notice them. We simply choose not to live in a place with an inhospitable cold season (this SoCal boy couldn’t resist that dig — sorry!). Guess I couldn’t help but defend our climate — as if it needs defending!

The cold snaps of autumn encourage us to build what I call comfort fires. The first comfort fires of autumn bring out an urge to gather ‘round the fire and share — stories, fears, information, gossip and, best of all, jokes. Sometimes a family or clan gathering can last well into the evening, wearing down a once-mighty stack of firewood.

Sound like fun? Invite a few neighbors, friends or family over for an evening at the hearth, including pizza or other simple foods, drinks and maybe even roasted marshmallows.

I don’t have a fireplace, but I find myself dreaming of a good fire. Maybe I should make a fire pit in the backyard to enjoy roaring flames. Outdoor fire pits are a great place to spend an autumn evening. It feels almost like a camping trip, except with all the comforts of the home kitchen and bathrooms.

A ring of lawn chairs around a fire pit is a cozy arrangement that hints at friendship and good times. Think back to some of your best campfire memories. Oftentimes those memories included a great storyteller. This is the best time of year to dredge your memory for favorite old (and new) stories to tell around a fire.

One way to get some good stories out is to take turns. Have each person tell a story from his or her past. Adventure yarns are the best. Given some time, most folks can recall a harrowing or fun adventure. Swapping tall tales makes for a perfect evening around a fire.

Myself, I enjoy telling fish stories. It puts me in mind of Mark Twain’s wise advice, “Never tell a fish story where people know you. Never ever tell a fish story where people know the fish.”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

