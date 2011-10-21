Goleta Library to Present Children’s Dance Showcase on Nov. 12

Children age 3 or older are invited to enjoy a morning of flamenco, tap, hip-hop-jazz and Latin dance at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

The program takes place at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

An exciting showcase of dances performed by students of Rose Marie Cruz will be presented. The prize-winning Cruz Dance and Entertainment dancers will display their breathtaking footwork, intricate choreography and beautiful costumes to the tune of Spanish dance music.

Performers range in age from 3 to adult — all students of Cruz, an inspiring local dance teacher.

Come and be amazed by these magnificent young dancers.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Judy Savage represents Santa Barbara Public Library System.