Business

Community West Bank Hosting Identity Theft Protection Events

Public is invited to bring personal documents for shredding at four locations

By Eric Swanson for Community West Bank | October 21, 2011 | 4:59 p.m.

Demonstrating a continued commitment to fighting the devastating effects of identity theft, Community West Bank is once again hosting its Identity Theft Protection and free shredding events in Santa Maria, Goleta, Westlake Village and Ventura (limit two boxes per business or household).

Documents are being shredded on-site courtesy of Cintas Document Management.

» Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m — Santa Maria branch office, 2615 S. Miller St.

» Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Ventura branch office, 1463 S. Victoria Ave., in the Victoria Village shopping center

» Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Westlake Village branch office, 951 S. Westlake Blvd.

» Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Goleta branch office, 5827 Hollister Ave., next to the sheriff’s office in Old Town Goleta

Participants will also have the opportunity to pick up valuable information provided by local law enforcement that explains measures that can be taken to protect oneself from identity theft and fraud.

“Identity theft is on the rise, affecting about 10 million victims a year,” said Eric Swanson, Community West Bank’s marketing director. “It is crucial that consumers and businesses alike take the precautions necessary to protect their good name. Shredding personal documents is one small but powerful step.”

— Eric Swanson is the marketing manager for Community West Bank.

