Former Gaucho Ivan Becerra to Lead Bishop Diego High’s Boys’ Soccer Program

He has played professional soccer for five years and helped coached the school's JV team

Bishop Garcia Diego High School Athletic Director Dan Peeters announced Friday that Ivan Becerra, a member of UCSB’s 2004 Men’s College Cup finalist team, will be taking over the reins of Bishop’s boys’ soccer program.

Becerra has been playing professional soccer for the past five years, most recently with the Wilmington Hammerheads in the USL Professional Division. He was drafted in the third round (27th overall) in the 2006 MLS Supplemental Draft by the Columbus Crew.

Becerra will be taking over for Jesus Landeros, who led Bishop’s program for the past six years. He worked with Landeros as the junior varsity coach during the off-season of his professional play.

“This is a great hire for us,” Peeters said. “Ivan has great ties to the soccer community here in Santa Barbara, and we’re excited about his ability to not only coach but inspire our players.”

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.