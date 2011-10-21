John Kukulka Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as Rental Development Department Manager

He will oversee the development of PSHH's affordable rental property construction

John Kukulka has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as rental development department manager, Executive Director Jeanette Duncan has announced.

In this position, Kukulka will oversee the development of Peoples’ affordable rental property construction in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Previously he was a development advisor for CG Development Company, a real estate development firm in Bridgeport, Conn. He also worked as director of housing development for New Neighborhoods Inc., a nonprofit affordable housing developer in Stamford, Conn.

His experience also includes serving as chairman of real estate and construction at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury, Conn.

Kukulka graduated cum laude from Central Connecticut State University and earned a master’s degree in economics from the Catholic University of America. He enjoys playing and coaching soccer and is an Eagle Scout.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,350 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for more than 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.962.5152 x227 or 805.781.3088.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.