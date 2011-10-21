Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

John Kukulka Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as Rental Development Department Manager

He will oversee the development of PSHH's affordable rental property construction

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | October 21, 2011 | 4:35 p.m.

John Kukulka
John Kukulka

John Kukulka has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as rental development department manager, Executive Director Jeanette Duncan has announced.

In this position, Kukulka will oversee the development of Peoples’ affordable rental property construction in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Previously he was a development advisor for CG Development Company, a real estate development firm in Bridgeport, Conn. He also worked as director of housing development for New Neighborhoods Inc., a nonprofit affordable housing developer in Stamford, Conn.

His experience also includes serving as chairman of real estate and construction at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury, Conn.

Kukulka graduated cum laude from Central Connecticut State University and earned a master’s degree in economics from the Catholic University of America. He enjoys playing and coaching soccer and is an Eagle Scout.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,350 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for more than 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.962.5152 x227 or 805.781.3088.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 