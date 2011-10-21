Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Review: ‘Sylvia’ at Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre Is Doggone Fun

Humans and a canine intersect in unexpected ways in this season finale

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 21, 2011 | 12:56 p.m.

Everyone loves dogs — their cold noses, cute floppy ears, the adorable way they jump up on the sofa. OK, not everyone loves them, but even those who don’t must recognize that dogs have unique qualities, expressions and attitudes that make them, well, dogs, and distinguish their relationship with us from that of any other creature.

Whether you’re a fan of dogs or not, A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia at Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre through Oct. 30 will no doubt inspire laughter and perhaps eye-rolling recollections. Director Matthew Tallbott has skillfully created a delightful world where human and dog lives intersect in unexpected ways.

Tiffany Story is Sylvia, a stray Labradoodle found in Central Park by middle-aged Greg (Brian Harwell), to the dismay of his wife, Kate (co-producer Susie Couch). Story is not only a gifted comic actor reminiscent of Lucille Ball, but here she simply exudes dogginess. From facial expression to tilt of head to wag of “tail,” her physicality is utterly convincing, making the dialogue that much more entertaining.

Yes, Sylvia speaks, mainly with Greg, and in such a natural, offhand way that it kind of doesn’t seem strange. As she explores her new home enthusiastically, she keeps up a stream of good-natured chatter, “See, I’m worried about where I’m going to sleep. Can I get up on here? I love you, Greg. I think you’re God.”

What’s brilliant about the writing is that Sylvia is anthropomorphized just enough that we’re not constantly aware we’re watching a human play a dog. Instead, she embraces the spirit of dog, while also being a fascinating, multidimensional character with plenty to say.

Story and Couch worked with Jean Marasco on costuming, dressing Sylvia in unconventional yet effective ways. Starting out in tan pants and a muted sweater, Sylvia undergoes a transformation at the groomer’s, later appearing in a party dress and up-do. In subsequent scenes, her costumes subtly reflect new facets of her personality as they are revealed.

Harwell hits just the right notes as a nice guy who’s feeling aimless and finds new joy in life with Sylvia. With jealous Kate pressuring him to give her up, Greg’s midlife rebellious streak gives Harwell something to sink his teeth into.

Couch, as Kate, is all hard edges and no-nonsense. She has no patience for her husband’s foolishness over a dog until near the end, when she does, and we see her true humanity bubble up to the surface.

In the character roles of Tom, Greg’s friend at the dog park, Phyllis, an old friend and confidante of Kate’s, and Leslie, the therapist who tries to help them, Rodney Baker is a hoot. His Tom is a rather odd fellow who enthusiastically educates Greg about the social and biological dynamics of the dog park, while his Phyllis is a grand dame of old New York with a flask in her purse and a penchant for dinner parties. And as Leslie, he transcends gender and simply is.

This is Circle Bar B’s last show of its 40th anniversary season, and it’s a fine choice for a finale. Like a friendly dog, it is likely to endear itself to you, make you laugh and leave you thinking fondly of it for a long time to come.

Click here for tickets, performance times and other information. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to DAWG.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

