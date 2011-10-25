Santa Barbara Teen News Network Kicks Off ‘Spooktacular’ New Season

The nonprofit program's will premiere its third season with a Halloween special

The local teenage cast and crew of Santa Barbara Teen News Network (sbTNN) are gearing up for the nonprofit program’s next television news season as they prepare for the third season premiere, scheduled for Tuesday.

The season premiere of sbTNN is sure bring fright and delight to all viewers! This themed episode comes just in time to get kids, families and the community in the Halloween mood, with segments including:

» A behind-the-scenes tour of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s “notoriously haunted” Fernald Mansion

» On-location report from Six Flags Magic Mountain “Fright Fest”

» On the street interviews from this summer’s blockbuster midnight premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

» 240 Studio tour — special effect filming and edition demonstration from sbTNN exclusive insider tour of local professional film studio

» Teen in the Kitchen, special edition — demonstrating how to make ooey, gooey, creepy Halloween snacks and treats

» Teen Couch, special edition — Halloween-themed talk show format with suggestions for costumes and things to do on Halloween in Santa Barbara.

sbTNN is an exciting, fast-paced, 30-minute weekly show produced for and by local teens, creating an upbeat TV show reflecting current events, teen lifestyles, creative expression and the voice of teens.

In 2009, the Patricia Henley Foundation launched its now primary program sbTNN to engage local teens to work together, express themselves creatively and build professional experience in all facets of media production. Through the free sbTNN program, teens learn to find and express their “voice,” which was the vision of founder Patricia Henley, in creating the foundation.

sbTNN is for all youths interested in creative arts. Students in the program learn basic cinematography, familiarizing themselves with editing software, cameras and sound engineering, along with stage performance and interviewing techniques. Each segment features different students and stories from Santa Barbara area schools.

“The Santa Barbara Teen News Network has really helped my son to blossom,” said Suzy Kaufer, whose son Coby is an sbTNN cast member. “Since joining sbTNN, I’ve seen my son’s confidence grow, and he knows that he can do whatever he sets his mind to. It’s been a very special experience for us.”

The Patricia Henley Foundation offers the sbTNN program free of charge, allowing any local teen to participate in the program, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. sbTNN cast members come from diverse backgrounds, but when they’re in the studio, their individual voices shine through as they build friendships, confidence and leadership skills to help them flourish through the teen years and beyond.

“We encourage teens, kids and families to get together and enjoy this sbTNN Halloween special edition and all of the new season episodes throughout this school year,” said Trixie Geyer, associate director for the Patricia Henley Foundation. “sbTNN is helping local teens prepare for success, while delivering a unique, entertaining and educational resource for our entire community.”

sbTNN is made possible thanks to community supporters, including support from the Santa Barbara Channels. The student reporters rehearse and tape live on Saturdays in the Santa Barbara Channels’ Channel 17 and Channel 21 studios, with airings throughout the week on Channel 21, on Noozhawk.com and at sbTNN.com. As Santa Barbara Channels relocates its studios from Goleta to downtown Santa Barbara, local film production company 240 Studio has generously allowed the teens to rehearse and film in their studios.

sbTNN is seeking individual and business sponsors to keep the program available and free of charge to students. Call 805.568.3600 x114 for more information.

For more information or to sponsor a teen, click here or call 805.568.3600.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Teen News Network (sbTNN).