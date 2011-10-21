Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Serban Appointed to Interim Position for Coast Community College District in Orange County

It's unclear whether the temporary CCCD job would officially end the former president's contract with SBCC

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 21, 2011 | 10:57 p.m.

Former SBCC President/Superintendent Andreea Serban has been appointed interim vice chancellor of educational services and technology for the Coast Community College District in Orange County. She began work Oct. 3.

Andreea Serban

Serban will work with the district’s administration and each of the three campuses with a total student population of 60,000 each year. She will serve for at least 90 days as needed while the district recruits for a full-time position, according to CCCD Board of Trustees meeting minutes published online.

Compensation will be prorated based on a $175,000 annual salary.

Serban served as SBCC’s president from 2008 until late July, when a unanimous decision from SBCC’s Board of Trustees placed her on paid administrative leave through June 30, 2012, at her $215,000 annual salary.

Trustee Marty Blum told Noozhawk at the time that Serban’s contract ends if she accepts a job before then, although Noozhawk could neither confirm nor deny Friday night that the CCCD position would end her SBCC contract.

Trustees never specified why Serban was let go, since personnel issues are confidential.

However, as Noozhawk reported in August, there were some revealing comments made at trustee meetings.

Trustee Joan Livingston expressed concern that the role of the board’s president was too loosely defined in policy, “yet we watch the board president take on roles that left other board members out of the governance process.”

The new majority of trustees, which had just been elected last November, were in the middle of an evaluation of Serban when they decided to place her on paid leave.

The trustees faced accusations that they had violated the Brown Act by failing to reveal her evaluation, but the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office concluded they hadn’t. However, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges will visit the campus in November to investigate the complaints.

Former executive vice president Jack Friedlander is serving as SBCC’s interim president until a permanent president is hired.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

