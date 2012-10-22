Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Dr. Scott Saunders: Natural Treatments for Cataracts, Macular Degeneration

By Scott Saunders, M.D. | October 22, 2012 | 2:28 a.m.

Pat had no health problems until she started having trouble reading at night. She went to her eye doctor, who told her she had “retinopathy,” a condition associated with diabetes.

Dr. Scott Saunders
Dr. Scott Saunders

Tests showed that she did indeed have diabetes Type 2. She was told she needed laser surgery on her retinas, but before they could do it, they would have to remove her cataracts. She had each cataract removed separately, then the laser surgery, but her eyesight didn’t improve.

We worked with her for many months getting her weight down, keeping her sugar under control, and giving her lots of antioxidant foods and supplements. The only fruit she ate was berries. She had to give up all of her favorite foods because she had a sweet tooth and loved breads and cereals. She ate lots (6 cups per day) of vegetables of all colors — she said she thought she would turn into a rabbit! However, she gradually increased her vision to near-normal and was able to read at night again.

It’s not uncommon for people to find the complications of diabetes before they even know they have it. This is because a person can go for many years without the typical symptoms of high blood sugar — thirsty all the time, having to urinate frequently, getting up at night several times with a full bladder and so forth. Eye problems are very common. Since diabetes is associated with both cataracts and retinopathy, or damage to the retina of the eye, it illustrates well both prevention and natural treatment of these eye disorders.

Cataracts

When I was in medical school, we were taught to wait until something got really bad before treating it. For example, if a test was done that showed a 50 percent blockage of an artery in the heart, we were to tell the patient to wait until it got to 80 percent and then we would treat it. The same was true of cataracts in the eyes. If the clouding of the lens was minimal, we were supposed to wait until it limited their vision before we were to have the patient treated. One eye doctor I worked with told me, “The worse the cataract, the better — that way they don’t mind the problems of the implanted lens.”

Orthodox medicine doesn’t keep up with science — it takes 30 to 50 years for medical schools to begin teaching the current knowledge so most doctors have a whole career without ever changing their practice. For example, it took 50 years and thousands of sailors’ deaths before the British navy required lime juice on every ship to prevent scurvy.

Well, we no longer have to wait for near-blindness to have a surgery — nor do we have to live with artificial lenses. There are several studies that show a pair of amino acids can stop and even reverse cataracts.

Carnosine is a natural dipeptide (protein) that is found abundantly in muscles and brain. It has three effects on the eyes:

» 1. It is a powerful antioxidant, or free-radical scavenger.

» 2. It chelates (binds to) metals.

» 3. It prevents glycation, or the binding of sugar to the proteins.

This third action is especially important for those with diabetes. High levels of sugar in the body cause the formation of proteins bound to sugars that contribute to cataract formation.

For all three of these reasons, putting eye drops in the eyes with N-Acetyl-Carnosine can stop a cataract from getting worse or even reverse it entirely. The brand of eye drops I recommend is called “CAN-C” and is available online.

For the prevention of cataracts, it is important to have a lot of water-soluble antioxidants in your system, and keep your blood sugar down. Your diet is essential. The idea is to have fewer calories with more nutrients. Keeping your sugar low requires avoiding any processed sugars and starches in your diet — white flour, all processed sugars, white rice, pasta, cereal, and even limiting corn and potatoes.

Be careful about getting your vitamins because much of what we have been told isn’t true. For example, we are told by the juice companies that orange juice is a good source of vitamin C, but in reality the whole fruit is much better because it also contains the bioflavonoids that work synergistically to decrease inflammation. You will always come out better by eating whole foods and avoiding those that are processed.

You may hear much in the near future about glutathione, an antioxidant made by your liver. It is essential for detoxification in the liver, lungs and brain. Glutathione comes from proteins, but they need to be properly digested. To increase glutathione, don’t take a supplement because they are poorly absorbed; it’s better to provide the building blocks selenium and cysteine.

The following can be taken both to minimize your risk of getting cataracts, and to assist in treating them if you have them.

» 1. Vitamin C with bioflavonoids, 500 mg per day

» 2. N-Acetyl-Cysteine, 500 mg per day

» 3. Selenium, 1 mg per week (that’s five 200 mcg tablets once per week)

AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Age-related macular degeneration is an insidious loss of vision in the most important part of the eye — the macula. This is the part of the retina that you read with and where your lens focuses. Your ability to distinguish points comes from this central area. Without the macula you can see things, like in your peripheral vision, but not distinguish them well. Thus, though you can “see” light very easily, it becomes harder and harder to read, recognize faces, thread a needle and so forth.

Why?

Knowing why gives you power! If you understand the mechanism of an illness it allows you to prevent and treat it before it becomes a permanent problem. The area of the retina called the “macula” is extremely sensitive to energy, needing a constant supply. When energy production is limited, it sends a signal to send more blood, causing “wet” macular degeneration because of the proliferation of blood vessels. This is exactly the same as “diabetic retinopathy.”

The “dry” form happens when there are too many oxygen free-radicals that are causing damage to the retina. Damage is done in the “wet” form because of a lack of energy, but the “dry” form the damage is done by oxidation, or inflammation caused by too much energy, and not enough antioxidants. The “dry” form is by far the most common.

Standard Treatment

Ophthalmologists treat “wet” AMD, as well as “diabetic retinopathy,” with a laser. Since there are a lot of blood vessels in these, they burn them with a powerful laser to instantly cauterize them. This is supposed to stop them from leaking into the retina and causing more damage. It works sometimes to stop the progress, but doesn’t get better. About 70 percent get worse. If you think about it, it makes sense. The retina needs more energy, and we are burning the blood vessels that bring more energy.

For “dry” AMD, doctors used to say there was nothing they could do; however, now many eye doctors are supplying vitamins in their offices to prevent and treat this condition.

Natural Treatment

Natural treatment of both forms of AMD is essential, even if a person does laser or other treatments. A low-calorie, high-nutrient diet is the foundation, as usual. Consider what Pat, above, ate. Also, take the following supplements, which have been proven to stop or even reverse AMD and diabetic retinopathy:

» 1. Vitamin E in the form of “mixed tocopherols,” 400 I.U. per day

» 2. Zinc (take with copper) 40 mg

» 3. B-complex, take 1 “B-100”

» 4. Lutein, 20 mg

» 5. Zeaxanthin, 5 mg

» 6. Bilberry, 30 mg

» 7. Alpha Lipoic Acid, 100 mg

These are now available together in many different formulations so you don’t have to get them separately. I give the quantities as a guide so you can approximate the amount you may need.

Also, I send my patients with these problems to a good acupuncturist. Acupuncture improves the circulation, bringing the needed supplies to the retina, which allows it to heal. With this combination of treatments, people get measurable results as measured on the eye chart or by their ability to read.

The Blind Can See

Even if you are “legally blind” and are unable to read this without serious magnification, there is hope for you to recover at least part of your vision. Even though Pat had several surgeries without improvement, she was still able to recover some vision and live a normal life. P.S. Pat no longer has diabetes, either!

Scott Saunders, M.D., is medical director of The Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or contact the Santa Barbara location at 601 E. Arrellaga St., Suite 101, or 805.963.1824, or the Lompoc location at 806 E. Ocean Ave. or 805.740.9700.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 