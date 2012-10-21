Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Goodman, Moynihan Bring ‘Silenced Majority’ Book Tour to Santa Barbara

By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 21, 2012 | 10:39 p.m.

Amy Goodman is one of the last real journalists doing the hard work of covering the news that matters. Her daily program Democracy Now began in 1996 and now airs on hundreds of radio stations and is available free online.

She is on a 100-city Silenced Majority book tour with co-author Denis Moynihan.

The book details stories of vital importance to all Americans that receive little or no coverage in the corporate media. Most importantly, these are often stories of how ordinary Americans are able to work together, to fight for a better community, nation and planet.

Goodman and Moynihan attended a breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning for KCSB radio at La Casa de la Raza. They wanted to hear from attendees about what we are working on and what we care about.

The event was then opened up to the general public for a free talk.

One of the biggest obstacles to progress in this country is the corporate control of political campaigns, especially since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling. The court has ruled that campaign money is the same as free speech and that corporations are people — meaning that corporations are free to spend unlimited resources to support candidates who will serve their interests, rather than serving the public interests.

The situation is so extreme that television ads in swing states now are selling at four times the standard rate, driving out regular advertisers. It also creates a conflict of interest where media outlets benefit from this torrent of money and oppose public financing of elections, as occurs in other countries.

Billionaire David Koch is personally financing Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and other Republican campaigns. Goodman was covering the Republican convention and was curious what Romney would do as he passed Koch just before his speech. She directed her videographer to record the Jumbotron screen. As it turned out, the corporate media cut out the feed just as Romney shook Koch’s hand, but Goodman came away with the suppressed clip.

That is the history of Democracy Now. They were covering the Occupy protests when the corporate media ignored it, right under their noses in New York City.

They covered the Copenhagen Climate Change convention that was all but ignored in the corporate media — not just the speeches by the attendees, but interviewing those shut out of the convention.

While Anderson Cooper cowered at an “undisclosed location” during the uprisings in Egypt, Democracy Now reporter Sharif Abdel Kouddous covered it live in the middle of Tahrir Square as events were unfolding.

Ironically, Kouddous was violently arrested and injured covering the 2008 Republican National Convention in the United States, while Hosni Mubarak in Egypt had never harmed him at all.

At that 2008 Republican Convention, Democracy Now reporter Nicole Salazar were arrested while wearing press credentials simply for trying to cover a peaceful protest and interviewing the protesters about their substantive issues. When Goodman went to inquire on the arrest, she, too, was arrested.

Protesters at such events are banished out of sight in hopes they will be ignored. Goodman’s Democracy Now was breaking through the barrier of suppression.

Why so much suppression? Because when the people do organize, they have power. Even though Occupy was shut down, they have succeeded in a public relations campaign that money can’t buy: Every American now knows what it means to say, “We are the 99%.”

Click here for more photos from Saturday’s event.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 