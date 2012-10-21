John Pucher to Speak About ‘Promoting Cycling and Walking for Sustainable Cities’

A free presentation titled “Promoting Cycling and Walking for Sustainable Cities” will be held Saturday, Oct. 27. It will be presented by John Pucher, an expert on transportation who has spent 30 years studying travel behavior in Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

It is open to the public at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Refreshments will be served at 2 p.m., followed by the presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Pucher will describe what policies are needed to make walking and cycling safe and convenient. He will describe what the Dutch, Danes, Germans and others have done, and how we can benefit from their experiences to make our cities healthier, more livable and more sustainable.

Pucher is a professor at the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University in New Jersey. He has authored more than 100 professional articles, and his latest book, City Cycling from MIT Press, will be released this month.

The afternoon event is brought to the community by COAST, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

— Ralph Fertig is president emeritus of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.