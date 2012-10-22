Monroe Elementary School Hosting Annual Fall Festival

Monroe Elementary School on Santa Barbara’s Mesa will host its annual Fall Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 27. The event is open to the public.

It is a great activity for families and anyone looking for a safe place to begin their Halloween festivities. Children are encouraged to wear costumes as they play games and compete for prizes.

The Fall Festival will include homemade food, loads of prizes, lots of fun games and a Haunted House. Children of all ages are welcome!

There is no entry fee for the event, but wristbands and tickets to participate in the games will be on sale at the festival.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Monroe Elementary PTA. Funds raised from the festival support science, art, computers, physical education and extracurricular programs for Monroe students.

“The Fall Festival is one of our best community events,” PTA President Alison Jordan said.

Monroe Elementary School is located at 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara. Call the school office at 805.966.7023 for more information.

— Angela Magness represents the Monroe Elementary School PTA.