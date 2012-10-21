Police Seek Woman in Stabbing Early Sunday

Investigators are looking for a woman who stabbed a 24-year-old man early Sunday during an altercation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was involved in a fight with a female acquaintance at a home in the 2400 block of Bicknell Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Jack Dunn.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man had been stabbed in the upper torso, Dunn said, and he was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, who fled, was described as a white female in her early 20s, about 5-foot-6 with a thin build, light complexion, and blond or brown hair, Dunn said, adding that her first name may be Michelle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was being asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

