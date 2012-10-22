Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Murder Trial for Adrian Robles Set to Start This Week

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 22, 2012 | 12:28 a.m.

Jury selection in Adrian Robles’ criminal case is scheduled to begin this week, after years of continuances since the April 15, 2010, slaying of Mesa resident Robert “Bobby I” Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach.

Simpson, 44, died at the scene after being slashed in the neck. Friends and family have dedicated a permanent memorial to him at the park, and many have been attending court appearances in Robles’ case.

Robles, who was 20 years old at the time of his arrest, pleaded not guilty to counts of murder with special allegations and street terrorism after a preliminary hearing. He is being represented by defense attorney Steve Balash.

Authorities say Robles was on parole and an active member of the Westside street gang at the time of the crime.

According to testimony during the preliminary hearing, the stabbing came after an argument between Simpson and his friends, and Robles and three companions — Rudy Gallegos, Brittany Weiler and Vanessa Ochoa. It escalated into a physical fight between Simpson and Gallegos, after which Robles allegedly stabbed Simpson in the neck.

Simpson, an avid surfer who lived on the Mesa, had no gang affiliation and didn’t appear to have any relationship with Robles or Gallegos before the day of the stabbing.

Ochoa and Weiler have been charged in connection with the case, and Weiler pleaded no contest as an accessory to murder for driving the car away from the beach that day. Gallegos is a witness for the prosecution.

The case is scheduled to have pre-trial motions on Monday, and jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 