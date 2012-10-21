Santa Maria Police Seek Suspects in Robbery of Pedestrian

Santa Maria police are seeking a male and a female as suspects in a robbery early Sunday involving a 23-year-old man walking home near the area of Park Avenue and Pine Street.

Officers were called to the scene about 2:20 a.m.

Police learned that the victim was offered a ride by the suspects, driving a black two-door compact vehicle. The victim accepted and was driven to Park and Pine, where the male suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property, according to police.

The victim said he handed over his belt, cell phone and money before being freed. He was not hurt, and he walked home to call police.

The male victim was described as Hispanic, in his 30s and heavy set with a dark complexion and curly hair, and wearing dark clothing.

The woman was described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old and thin with a light complexion and shoulder-length hair, and wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

