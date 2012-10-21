Woman Attacked While Walking in Isla Vista

A woman walking down the street in Isla Vista was accosted Saturday night, but was able to escape her attacker and notify law enforcement, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Cervantes Road, police said.

The woman told investigators the man grabbed her and attempted to pull her into some nearby bushes, but she escaped.

The assailant was described as a white male, about 20 years old, 6-foot-5 with a buzz-style haircut, police said. He was wearing a black hoody and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department‘s anonymous tip line, or Crimstoppers.