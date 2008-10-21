Elections Office Boots Smith from School Board Ballot

An investigation reveals the candidate lives outside the district and cannot legally seek the seat. Voters will be notified via mailers and memos costing at least $25,000.

Kate Smith, one of six candidates for the Santa Barbara school board, was removed from the ballot Monday because she does not live within the district’s boundaries and so was listed as a candidate illegally, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office told Noozhawk.

Smith lives in the 3400 block of Gibraltar Road in the mountainous frontcountry of Los Padres National Forest. The area is part of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

As a result, the Elections Office this week is sending letters to 50,000 vote-by-mail residents informing them that Smith is not a viable candidate. It is also allowing anyone who has already cast a vote for Smith to vote again for the Santa Barbara school board race, which now has five candidates for three seats.

In addition, on Election Day, every voter in the district — that is, from Montecito to Goleta — will receive, along with a ballot, a memo explaining that Smith is not a viable candidate.

The Santa Barbara School Districts is made up of the elementary district, which is located in the city of Santa Barbara, and the seventh-through-12-grade district, which stretches from Montecito to Goleta.

The mailer alone will cost the county between $25,000 and $30,000, said Billie Alvarez, the chief deputy Registrar of Voters.

“I’m not sure what kind of statement she was trying to make, but she’s created quite an issue,” Alvarez said.

Smith has a long history with the school district. In 2002, she filed a complaint with the California Special Education hearing office, charging that the district was not providing adequate special-education services for her daughter, who was then a student at Roosevelt School. The district appealed in federal court, then wound up settling the case for $400,000. Smith has said the case’s attorney fees cost her $800,000.

Since then, she and the school board have clashed on a number of occasions. Smith’s style of speaking to the board is widely regarded as eccentric. A champion of the civil rights movement, she frequently accuses the local school system of being a “corrupt regime.”

Recently, she has accused schools of inappropriately plucking Latino students with learning disabilities out of the regular school system, and placing them into “jail schools” such as El Puente Community School, which serves mostly expelled students. She often refers to this phenomenon as the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Smith said she chose to run not because she wanted to get elected — throughout the campaign she repeatedly has said she doesn’t want to sit on the board — but rather because she wants to use her campaign as a means of trumpeting her message to the public about the district.

“Their illegal and unethical programs, policies and practices are vile and disgusting,” she said Monday. “The terror and trauma that was visited upon me because I dared to speak out was purposefully directed at thousands of Hispanic families who did not have the means to protect themselves.”

Asked to comment on the address flap, Smith said the Elections Office never told her the address was outside the district when she filed for her candidacy. On Monday, Smith also produced a somewhat cryptic, one-sentence memo from 1998, apparently written to Alvarez by the Santa Barbara School Districts’ then-director of student services, stating that Smith’s Gibraltar Road address is within the district boundaries.

Nonetheless, Smith didn’t deny that, during the current campaign, she knew she lived outside the district’s boundaries. About a week ago, Smith confessed as much in an e-mail sent to at least five people that included this reporter.

Asked about that Monday, Smith said: “I made a decision to use the public-speaking platforms of my candidacy to alert the people to the corruption. And I vowed in my candidate statement to reform the educational system and expose wrongdoing.”

Smith added that the address should be part of the Santa Barbara district, not the Santa Ynez Valley district.

“I am minutes from Roosevelt School (in Santa Barbara) and hours from the Santa Ynez Valley,” she said.

Alvarez, meanwhile, said the 3400 block of Gibraltar Road is “quite a ways outside the district,” noting that the boundary ends at 2222 Gibraltar Road. Alvarez said she doesn’t know if the Elections Office will pursue legal action, but she stopped short of saying Smith committed perjury.

Alvarez said that when Smith came in to the Elections Office to pull candidacy papers on Aug. 12, her former address was already in the system. This was on West Montecito Street, which is located within the district.

Later that same day, according to Alvarez, Smith submitted a voter registration card changing her residence to the Gibraltar Road address. Alvarez said the move was so unheard of that it slipped through.

“People just don’t do that,” she said, adding that she has never seen a case like this in her 20-plus years in the field.

Relations between school officials and Smith had been getting tense a couple of days before the issue of her address came up.

At last week’s school board meeting, which went late into the night, Smith spoke to the board on about eight occasions, and the meeting ended on a bizarre note. (Members of the public are allowed to speak to the board for three minutes per topic.)

Smith used much of this time to assail the board over her claims of a “school-to-prison pipeline.”

But at one point she inexplicably launched into a soliloquy about Monica Lewinsky that bordered on lewd.

After this, she was admonished by board president Laura Malakoff, who warned Smith to keep her comments clean.

Smith abided by the warning when speaking again throughout the night, but later drew Malakoff’s ire once more by trying to speak directly to special-education administrators and not the board. At this, Malakoff pounded the gavel, and the board took a recess.

