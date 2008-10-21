High School Student Writers Have Chance at 6-Week Workshops

Beginning this week, the Santa Barbara Writers Conference will be conducting a new after-school creative writing program for high school students, SBWC executive director Marcia Meier announced Monday.
The six-week classes are free and open to any student interested in exploring creative expression through writing. If you know of a young writer who would like to learn from seasoned SBWC faculty/authors, have him or her check with each school’s English teachers, or call the Santa Barbara Writers Conference at 805.964.0367 for details.
SBWC in the Schools is possible because of generous donors and Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 829 State St.
The 36-year-old Santa Barbara Writers Conference is the nation’s preeminent gathering of writers and workshops. Its annual conference is scheduled for June 20-25 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.