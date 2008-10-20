Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Blois Recovering from Car Accident

A mishap at Bacara Resort & Spa has the Goleta councilwoman down, but not out.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 20, 2008 | 10:45 p.m.

Goleta City Councilwoman Jean Blois is recuperating at home from an accident she had Friday evening.

Blois was leaving from a benefit at Bacara Resort & Spa and switching places with the valet who delivered her Prius when her car started rolling backward.

“The door hit me and knocked me to the ground and dragged me along my left side across the cobble stones,” she said. Her car hit a Range Rover about 15 feet away, and several people came to her aid by lifting it off her. First responders were not too far behind.

Blois, 80, was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where she was treated for bruises and abrasions. She has no broken bones, but she’s getting over the soreness from such a traumatic event.

“I’m good when I’m not moving; when I try to move, I’m a basket case,” she joked. She visits her doctor regularly to have the bandages on her left arm changed, and to resolve other aches and pains.

Blois will not be at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Her re-election campaign also has been placed on hold for a few days.

“I should be out there,” she lamented.

In the meantime, there’s little to do for her but wait. Blois has filed an accident report with police, but has no intentions to file any charges against Bacara or the valet who brought her car to her.

“It certainly wasn’t intentional,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 