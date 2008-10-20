Blois Recovering from Car Accident

A mishap at Bacara Resort & Spa has the Goleta councilwoman down, but not out.

Goleta City Councilwoman Jean Blois is recuperating at home from an accident she had Friday evening.

Blois was leaving from a benefit at Bacara Resort & Spa and switching places with the valet who delivered her Prius when her car started rolling backward.

“The door hit me and knocked me to the ground and dragged me along my left side across the cobble stones,” she said. Her car hit a Range Rover about 15 feet away, and several people came to her aid by lifting it off her. First responders were not too far behind.

Blois, 80, was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where she was treated for bruises and abrasions. She has no broken bones, but she’s getting over the soreness from such a traumatic event.

“I’m good when I’m not moving; when I try to move, I’m a basket case,” she joked. She visits her doctor regularly to have the bandages on her left arm changed, and to resolve other aches and pains.

Blois will not be at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Her re-election campaign also has been placed on hold for a few days.

“I should be out there,” she lamented.

In the meantime, there’s little to do for her but wait. Blois has filed an accident report with police, but has no intentions to file any charges against Bacara or the valet who brought her car to her.

“It certainly wasn’t intentional,” she said.

