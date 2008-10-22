Caltrans Exceeds $300 Million in Construction on Central Coast

For the first time ever, construction has exceeded $300 million in ongoing highway projects on the Central Coast, Caltrans officials announced.

Caltrans District 5 has $317 million in construction projects as of Oct. 1, including widening projects on Highway 101 in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, and on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz. Ongoing construction on the Central Coast has more than doubled in the past five years.

“These projects underscore Caltrans’ commitment to improving safety and mobility across the state,” District 5 Director Rich Krumholz said.

This amount does not include maintenance, emergency or permit projects such as the Highway 101/Vineyard improvements in Templeton.

Next year, major projects along Highways 1 and 101 in Monterey County will begin. One of those projects is the highly anticipated construction of a new interchange at Salinas Road and Highway 1, another is a major realignment of Highway 1 south of Big Sur near Lucia.

Donna Carter represents the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office.