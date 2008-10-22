Commentary: Prop 8 Represents Our Latest Civil Rights Struggle

As in 1967, we have the opportunity to do the right thing and make a change for the better.

In Oct. 7’s Noozhawk, Paul Sorenson wrote an editorial claiming that Proposition 8 is not about homophobia or heterosexism, but that it is about protecting children. Sorenson is right on one count: California is at a crossroads, and decisions made now to define or restrict the right of marriage will affect the basic legal and social framework of families for years to come.

Few would argue that a happy marriage can be one of life’s most stabilizing and enriching institutions. Whether viewing it through a civil or religious lens, it is a pact of fidelity between spouses and commitment to family. Even after accounting for differences between the married and unmarried populations, married people are healthier, happier, more prosperous and secure; they even live longer. To prohibit millions of Americans from these benefits not only seems cruel and counterintuitive, it goes against the very concept of encouraging family values.

Opponents of same-sex marriage argue that recognition of such unions undermines the sanctity of marriage, harms children and demoralizes society. However, there is no evidence of any of this, or of any other harmful impact, in states such as Hawaii, Vermont, New Jersey, Massachusetts or California where civil marriage equity is supported.

As the census shows, gay and lesbian people are already parents to hundreds of thousands of children. But they are at a serious disadvantage. More than 1,000 federal and state laws, according to the General Accounting Office, make marriage the prerequisite for rights and benefits pertaining to taxes, health insurance, hospital visitation, property sharing and much more. Aren’t the children of those families in more harm if their families’ relationships are not protected by law?

If one is not gay, lesbian or bisexual in America, or a person of color in America, it might be difficult to see the analogy between the civil rights struggle of the 1950s and ‘60s and the civil rights struggle today without having the personal experience of a society shutting them out. Yet most Americans today will cringe uneasily at old stories of blacks being forced to sit in the back of the bus, or the recollection of children needing federal marshals to escort them to school, because they are painful reminders of a dark time in our nation’s history, when certain groups were treated as inferior.

To those who believe that allowing same-sex couples certain benefits of marriage through civil unions is equality enough, consider how the two-tiered marriage/civil union scheme creates a caste system based on and reinforcing the notion that some people are second-class citizens. We have been down that troubling road before.

Some argue that institutions are established with exclusions in place, and that if we alter the definition of the institution it intrinsically loses its meaning and value. However, for most of this nation’s history, the definition of marriage in many states entailed the union of a man and woman of the same race. At one time or another, 41 states had laws banning inter-racial marriage. In 1967, in Loving vs. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such laws, holding that “under our Constitution, the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides within the individual and cannot be infringed by the State.”

When the prevailing definition of marriage violates our ethical and constitutional commitment to equality, the definition should be changed. That’s what happened in 1967, and it was change for the better.

Once again, we have the opportunity to make this noble institution better, by making it inclusive to gay and lesbian Americans and their families. Vote no on Proposition 8.



Jarrod Schwartz is executive director of Just Communities. David Selberg is executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation.