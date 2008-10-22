Downtown Offering a Safe Place for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Come downtown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for the annual Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat.

Downtown businesses get into the spirit of the holiday by welcoming hundreds of costumed children with treats, stickers, coupons or other Halloween goodies.

With more than 100 locations participating, Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat provides a fun and safe environment for children in the community.

Children just need to bring their own goodie bag to fill at participating businesses that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” window sign and balloons. Participating locations are on State Street and side streets from Gutierrez Street to Micheltorena Street.

Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is free to the community and businesses. Click here or call 805.962.2098, ext. 23, for more information and a complete listing of participating businesses.

Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Downtown Organization.