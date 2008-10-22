Downtown Offering a Safe Place for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Come downtown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for the annual Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat.
With more than 100 locations participating, Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat provides a fun and safe environment for children in the community.
Children just need to bring their own goodie bag to fill at participating businesses that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” window sign and balloons. Participating locations are on State Street and side streets from Gutierrez Street to Micheltorena Street.
Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is free to the community and businesses. Click here or call 805.962.2098, ext. 23, for more information and a complete listing of participating businesses.
Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Downtown Organization.