Letter to the Editor: Former Santa Barbara Mayors for Measure G

As former mayors, we know how difficult it is to balance the city’s budget. For nearly 40 years, the local revenue generated by the Telecommunication & Video Users Utility Tax has helped ensure that police and firefighters are there when you call. It has funded road and pothole repairs, parks and recreation programs and other general fund services. All Measure G funds remain in Santa Barbara; they cannot be taken away by Sacramento politicians.

Measure G is not a new tax. It would reduce the tax rate on telecommunication and video services, including cell phones, landline phones, cable TV and similar services.

Passage of Measure G simply would replace the existing 38-year-old ordinance with one that is consistent with new federal and state law. By modernizing the definitions, city voters will pre-empt litigation and close loopholes to ensure equal treatment for all taxpayers.

Measure G also would permanently ban local taxes on Internet services, including e-mail and Internet access over cell phones and mobile devices.

Lower the tax rate on telecommunication services while ensuring funding for vital city services. Vote yes on Measure G.

Sheila Lodge, Hal Conklin and Harriet Miller

Santa Barbara