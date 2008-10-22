Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Former Santa Barbara Mayors for Measure G

By Sheila Lodge, Hal Conklin and Harriet Miller | October 22, 2008 | 4:39 p.m.

As former mayors, we know how difficult it is to balance the city’s budget. For nearly 40 years, the local revenue generated by the Telecommunication & Video Users Utility Tax has helped ensure that police and firefighters are there when you call. It has funded road and pothole repairs, parks and recreation programs and other general fund services. All Measure G funds remain in Santa Barbara; they cannot be taken away by Sacramento politicians.

Measure G is not a new tax. It would reduce the tax rate on telecommunication and video services, including cell phones, landline phones, cable TV and similar services.

Passage of Measure G simply would replace the existing 38-year-old ordinance with one that is consistent with new federal and state law. By modernizing the definitions, city voters will pre-empt litigation and close loopholes to ensure equal treatment for all taxpayers.

Measure G also would permanently ban local taxes on Internet services, including e-mail and Internet access over cell phones and mobile devices.

Lower the tax rate on telecommunication services while ensuring funding for vital city services. Vote yes on Measure G.

Sheila Lodge, Hal Conklin and Harriet Miller
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 