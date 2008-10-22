Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Owner of Missing Parrot Seeks Community’s Help in Finding Nemo

Sightings have been reported, and with cooler nights ahead, a local woman is stepping up the search.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 22, 2008 | 5:12 p.m.

It takes a special person to own a parrot. The birds can be feisty, messy and loud. Many of today’s pet parrots had wild parents, so owners have to be prepared to own an animal that isn’t even really domesticated.

If you are that special person, however, the rewards can be tremendous. In the wild, parrots tend to mate for life, and so as pets they tend to bond strongly to one person. They can live just as long as people. It’s a serious commitment.

That is why Patty Berns-Golas is still searching far and wide for Nemo, her lilac-crown Amazon parrot, who disappeared more than a month ago.

“He’s like my son,” said Berns-Golas, who has two grown sons. She got Nemo 28 years ago, and he’s been with her through thick and thin, she said, from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara.

“He used to (mimic) all the car alarms in my neighborhood,” she said of their stint in L.A. “You could tell which ones were farther away because he would do them softly.” Nowadays, he’ll maybe mimic a neighborhood pet or some other bird in the area.

Nemo was sitting in Berns-Golas’ cherimoya tree that fateful Sept. 8, waiting to get his wings clipped, when the sound of a nearby flock of morning doves taking to the air startled him. Alarmed, presumably by what sounded like a predator, Nemo launched into the air. He hasn’t returned.

Article Image
Nemo, a lilac-crown Amazon parrot, disappeared more than a month ago. (Patty Berns-Golas photo)
Neighbors, friends and even strangers since have rallied to find Nemo, who’s been sighted in several areas in and around the community. Their generosity is not lost on Berns-Golas, who sent an e-mail around to friends and neighbors after the first week Nemo went missing.

“Thirty local friends and family, people I did not even know, showed up with binoculars, a megaphone, their dogs and a resolve to find Nemo,” she said. People searched, hiked and searched from rooftops with binoculars. They couldn’t locate the bird, but she was touched deeply by the support.

The good news is that the people who have sighted Nemo generally report him in good condition, probably thanks in part to the snacks and fruit neighbors have been leaving out for him. He has been traveling in a roughly clockwise direction from where he lives, but also can cover a lot of area in a single day. The last place he was seen, near the San Roque Bridge, has good water sources, she said, and after a month away from home, he might have found a reliable shelter.


View Larger Map

As it gets cooler, Berns-Golas fears that the cold, as well as local predators that might find his roughly seven-inch frame appetizing, might get the better of the bird. So she’s sending out word to the larger community to help her find her parrot.

The community has responded. A story in the Daily Sound last week resulted in a report of a sighting, and KLITE hosts Gary and Catherine have been drumming up awareness of the bird’s disappearance. His last known sighting was Tuesday evening in the San Roque neighborhood.

If you happen to be out in the neighborhood and see a lilac-crown Amazon parrot, try calling his name, or wolf whistle, and he just might answer you with a trill, or even a yell. Those searching for the bird are encouraged to search in a one-mile radius around the San Roque area. Nemo-sighters should call Berns-Golas at 805.403-9619.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 