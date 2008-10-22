Red Cross, Elks to Team Up on Disaster Preparedness Forum
By Marjorie Wass | October 22, 2008 | 4:57 p.m.
The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter, and Elks Lodge No. 613 of Santa Barbara invite the community to a free special disaster preparedness presentation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Elks Lodge Banquet Room in Goleta.
Topics to be covered include an overview of disasters that occur in Santa Barbara (fire, floods and earthquakes), how to make a disaster kit, a history of disasters that have taken place in Santa Barbara and potential flood issues in Goleta because of Gap Fire burn areas.
No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call Ally LeClair at the American Red Cross at 805.687.1331, ext. 126.
Marjorie Wass is a public relations representative.
