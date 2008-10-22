Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Course Works to Help Older Adults Get Back on the Job

If you're a baby boomer looking for a better job, or a new job, 'The Age of Work' could be for you.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 22, 2008 | 7:41 p.m.

If you’re a mature worker looking for a job, or trying to transition your career, Dr. Don Lubach is the man you want to talk to.

What began as a Santa Barbara City College Adult Ed-sponsored workshop and job fair to help give seniors who choose to come back from retirement a meaningful work life is now in its third year and going strong. Called “The Age of Work,” the course is complete with a burgeoning social network that draws on the strengths and knowledge of the local mature worker population.

“Santa Barbara has led in environmentalism, technology and education, and we are poised to lead the revolution in mature work,” Lubach said. Older workers are often great employees, and keeping active and engaged is often a better way to age.

Lubach expects more than 100 people for the third workshop of a series from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road in the Goleta Valley.

In the workshop, people will work on sharpening resumes in anticipation of a job fair next month. Before that, two heavily-attended, brand-new workshops earlier this month dealt with things such as the stereotype of the older worker, and the difficulties of getting hired in this economy, with UCSB economic forecaster Dr. Bill Watkins, SBCC’s Elizabeth Shiffrar and human-resources professional/City Councilwoman Helene Schneider.

The peak of the course will be at the Nov. 8 job fair, where employers clued in on the benefits of the mature worker come to the job-seeker at the Wake Center. The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Employers interested in getting a table at the fair should call Lubach at 805.683.8238.

But the course doesn’t stop there. A week after the fair, people seeking jobs will learn to keep the job hunt momentum going with one more course on following up, acing the interview and making new contacts at a final class from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wake Center. The classes and job fair are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information on “The Age of Work.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

