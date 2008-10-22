Soccer: SBCC Shuts Out Hancock, Secures First Place in WSC

The Vaquero men come back from a scoreless first half to win 4-0.

After several near-misses in a scoreless first half, the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team erupted for four second-half goals Tuesday night in a 4-0 victory over visiting Hancock.

The Vaqueros, ranked 10th in the state, concluded the first half of WSC play in first place. They’ve won four in a row and six of their last seven to improve to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in conference. They have 18 points, compared with 12 for second-place Citrus (3-1-3). Hancock fell to 4-12, 1-6.

Stuart Kirk opened the scoring in the 49th minute by running onto a through ball from Waid Ibrahim , and Mark Knight struck five minutes later, after a give-and-go with Craig Davies . It was the 14th goal of the year for Knight, the No. 3 scorer in California.

Juan Bernabe scored in the 84th minute on an assist from Javier Garcia, and Abe Garcia made it 4-0 in the final minute of play on an assist from Scott Wells.

In its last two games, the Vaqueros have no goals in the first half and nine in the second.

“We hit the bar twice in the first half and missed other chances,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “Sometimes that happens. In the second half, we went from a 4-4-2 (two forwards) to a 4-3-3. That created opportunities and we put them away.”

After playing at L.A. Mission on Friday, the Vaqueros will open a five-game homestand on Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. game against Oxnard.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.