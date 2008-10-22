Soccer: Warriors Win Third in a Row on Lawson Goal

With the win, the Westmont women clinch a spot in the GSAC Tournament.

Senior forward Amy Lawson scored in the 54th minute of Tuesday night’s Golden State Athletic Conference game in La Mirada, where the No. 19 Westmont College women’s soccer team defeated Biola (5-6-2, 1-5-2 GSAC) 1-0.

Lawson, who was named the NAIA Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, scored her fourth goal in three games, including the last three game-winners.

“Amy is on a little bit of a tear right now,” Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said. “She played a great combination with Shanae Coker , who got the assist. Amy ripped a left-footed shot, which she has done multiple times this year.”

With the win, the Warriors clinched a spot in the upcoming GSAC Tournament, which begins Nov. 4.

“We defended pretty well,” Wolf said. “The shots were 8-4 in our favor, so we didn’t give up a whole lot. But as happened in the Concordia game, we had to hold on the last 10 minutes.”

With the win, the Warriors remain in third place in the GSAC standings with 16 points (three points for a win, one for a tie). Atop the standings is No. 3 Azusa Pacific (12-1, 7-0 GSAC), which defeated No. 24 Concordia (6-4-3, 2-3-3 GSAC) by a score of 4-3 in overtime.

Sixth-ranked California Baptist (12-3, 6-1 GSAC) remained in second place by virtue of a 4-3 win over Vanguard (6-4-3, 1-4-2 GSAC). In other GSAC action, Hope International (10-2-3, 3-2-2 GSAC) won by a score of 2-1 over The Master’s (9-5, 4-3 GSAC) allowing Westmont to open up a four-point lead over the fourth-place Mustangs (12 points). Hope International moved into sole possession of fifth place with 11 points.

Westmont has two games remaining in the season, including its final regular season home game on Saturday against San Diego Christian (3-10, 0-7). A Warrior win on Saturday, coupled with a loss by either Hope International or The Master’s, would clinch a home game for Westmont in the first round of the upcoming GSAC Tournament.

On Nov. 1, the Warriors will conclude the regular season by traveling to Riverside to take on California Baptist.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.