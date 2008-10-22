Students to Star in Lights! Camera! Action! Art and Talent Show

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is hosting an art and talent show at Washington Elementary School, 290 Lighthouse Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Washington RAP (Recreation Afterschool Program) students will be joined by friends and family for an evening of art and talent, all to celebrate and call attention to the importance of after-school programs for America’s children and families.

Lights On Afterschool is a project of the Afterschool Alliance , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable after-school programs.

The Lights! Camera! Action! Art and Talent Show will be hosted by the RAP participants, who plan to showcase to families and friends the many different talents they are discovering after school.

More than 28 million children in the United States have parents who work outside the home, and 14.3 million children have no place to go after school. Many after-school programs across the country are facing funding shortfalls so severe that they are being forced to close their doors and turn off their lights. The Parks & Recreation Department and Santa Barbara schools have provided significant leadership, grounded in the principle that quality after-school programs are key to helping children become successful adults.

To volunteer at the event, call youth activities coordinator Kimmie Coley at 805.560.7555. Click here for more information on the Afterschool Alliance, please go to www.afterschoolalliance.org. Click here for more information on the city’s Recreation Afterschool Program.

Kimmie Coley is youth activities coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.