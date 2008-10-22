Tennis: Hard Work Pays Off in Dos Pueblos JV Girls’ 16-2 Win

Adding to the experience was a warm welcome at Arroyo Grande's new home courts.

Tuesday’s journey led the Dos Pueblos’ junior varsity girls’ tennis team into the blazing hot sun and the whipping wind conditions at Arroyo Grande High School.

After an hour and a half fun-filled drive, we pulled up to the courts and said, “Wow!” Arroyo Grande has beautiful brand new blue courts. A favorite among the team. They have a fantastic setup. All six courts can be viewed from one position, a plus for spectators and coaches.

Tuesday’s final score was 16-2. A tremendous effort by the entire team! We really have become a family this season, and it showed Tuesday.

The girls are amazing with how much support and encouragement they give one another. The key to our win today was our teams motto of the three Fs: focus, footwork and fight.

The doubles were on fire, with a sweep. They all went for their poaches today, which made the difference. They reported back in telling me how in control they felt in their matches, really trying to play offensively. The singles worked on trying to close out the point, to identify when to go for the winning shot.

Singles:

Christina Daniels (2-0)

Chloe Warriner (1-0)

Amber Rexford (2-1)

Hannah Park (1-0)

Nicole Craviotto (1-1)

Doubles:

Lilli and Kim Preston (2-0)

Rashi Singh/Megha Manjunath (3-0)

Gabi McDaniel/Rachel Amspoker (3-0)

Hanna Schmitz/Emma Rennick (1-0)

The Eagles made us feel welcome on their home turf. I was impressed with Arroyo Grande coaching. Vicki Feilzer taught her players to have great manners, kindness and respect. They did a high-five lineup after the match and told us “good game.” One of her players even wished us a safe ride home in the parking lot.

We left the courts and headed home having had a wonderful heartfelt experience. Forgetting all about the heat, wind and the long drive.

Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.