Volleyball: Vaqueros Sing the Right Tune in Sweep of Hancock
Freshman Jessica Tune pounds 15 kills in the three-set win.
By Dave Loveton | October 22, 2008 | 12:26 p.m.
Freshman Jessica Tune recorded 15 kills and Vanessa Shaw had 21 digs on Tuesday night, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-20 victory at Hancock.
“We were very composed in the first game, and the last two were point-by-point battles,” Vaquero coach Ed Gover
said. “We got excellent serving from Carina Celio
, and Angelica Smith
had a strong game in the middle with four kills.”
Sam Potter added seven kills for SBCC (4-9, 2-1 WSC North). The Vaqueros start a three-match homestand at 7 p.m. Friday against Ventura.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.