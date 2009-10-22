10 Units of Affordable Rental Housing Open on State Street

The Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Supervisor Janet Wolf and Mayor Marty Blum on Thursday at 2843 State St. to celebrate the addition of 10 units of affordable rental housing.

SBCHC owns and manages about 300 units. Since 1975, it has completed 34 low- and moderate-income housing projects totaling 692 units throughout Santa Barbara County.

“I’m proud to have been associated with SBCHC for more than 30 years as an interested community activist and then a board member,” founding SBCHC member Clare Conk said. “In those years, SBCHC has provided low-cost homes for seniors, single mothers, people with disabilities, moderate-income families and low-wage workers. We are pleased to present this new project as another gift to our community.”

SBCHC finances its projects through a variety of private/public partnerships, city, county, state and federal loans and grants for project development, site acquisition, construction and permanent financing.

