Boo at the Zoo Treats Children to Halloween Fun Sunday

More than 6,000 guests are expected at Boo at the Zoo, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual Halloween event, planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The “merry, not too scary” celebration has the theme Wild Wild West this year, but superheroes, princesses, monsters and pirates are welcome to traipse along the “Trick or Treat” trail in the safe, traffic-free event featuring “monsterous” thrills and chills, including Boo-Choo-Choo train rides, Creepy Crawly encounters, Spooky Storytelling, Goblin Games, nightly Costume Parades, Ghoulish Goodies and more.

Nearly 75 live costumed characters will be on hand for the fun. Overseeing their makeup is acclaimed makeup artist Frank Ippolito, who has worked on the last two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, among others.

The Wild Wild West theme ties to the new California Trails exhibit, which opened on Earth Day and features endangered or threatened California animals, including four California condors — once so endangered, it’s frightening!

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday for children ages 2 to 12 (accompanied by an adult). Click here to purchase tickets online now, or buy them at the zoo’s front gate for $11 for adults or $9 for children ages 2 to 12. Zoo members get $1 off. Boo-Choo-Choo is priced separately at $3 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 2 to 12.

Click here for more information or call 805.962.5339.

The zoo requests that, for the safety of its visitors, no adult guests (age 12 or older) wear masks or have painted faces. The zoo will close at 3:30 p.m. each day for Boo at the Zoo.

