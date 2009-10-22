Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Students Hear Stories of Hope, Inspiration

Former gang members at Homeboy Industries and UCLA share their experiences with at-risk youths

By Barbara Keyani | October 22, 2009 | 12:54 p.m.

On Oct. 13, 24 students from Dos Pueblos High School visited Homeboy Industries and UCLA.

The trip was planned by youth at-reach worker Ismael Huerta and supervised by Dos Pueblos teacher Rick Newhouse.

“This was definitely money well spent,” Newhouse said. “Students listened to three ex-gang members who shared their story. I have never seen students so intently focused on the dismal stories. What made the trip especially valuable was that it showed the alternative lifestyle to being in a gang, that is available to all.”

The theme throughout the day was that students at risk have a voice if they choose it, and have the means to escape violence and poverty to embrace a positive way of living.

Graduate students at UCLA shared how they moved from gang involvement to working for the betterment of communities.

“Even after many mistakes, there is a way to be redeemed,” Newhouse said. “Ismael Huerta deserves thanks for his dedication to students that are easily discarded as failures. The district deserves credit for allowing Ismael to work with our students. On Wednesday, he took students from Santa Barbara High School. Ismael also has a weekly class at Dos Pueblos for students that need encouragement to break away from destructive ways and embrace learning and setting goals that lead to a life of success.”

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

