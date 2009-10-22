Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Man Hospitalized After Separate Eastside Incidents

A bicyclist suffers serious head injuries, and two teen males are the victims of an assault

By Paul McCaffrey | October 22, 2009 | 1:30 p.m.

Two separate incidents Wednesday afternoon on Santa Barbara’s Eastside left one man hospitalized.

At 3:42 p.m., Santa Barbara Police Department dispatch received calls of an injured bicyclist down at Carpinteria and Soledad streets.

Police and paramedics found a 19-year-old male with serious head injuries. It appeared that his injuries were due in part to falling off the bicycle and hitting his head on the pavement.

Detectives were unsure whether an assault or confrontation contributed to the fall. The victim was admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital ICU in critical condition. By Thursday morning, his condition had been upgraded to serious but stable.

Ten minutes after that call, at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assault at Milpas Street and Bond Avenue.

Two 16-year-old males were assaulted by occupants of a white import, four-door sedan. The male occupants swung a club and threw a glass object at the victims. One was treated and released at Cottage Hospital for a minor injury.

A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Detective Andy Feller at 805.897.2335 or the watch commander at 805.897.2355.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

