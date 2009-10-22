National Board Certifies Owner of Santa Ynez Valley Solar

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners has certified Gary Gordon, owner of Santa Ynez Valley Solar, into its prestigious solar energy certification program.
NABCEP is the only national professional-certification organization for solar electric and solar thermal installers.
Certificate holders must meet experience and educational prerequisites, pass a comprehensive written exam, maintain continuing education and installation requirements, and uphold a strict code of ethics.
People looking for solar-energy experts can be assured that a NABCEP member has the experience and knowledge to professionally complete the job.
— Carolyn Mortholé represents Santa Ynez Valley Solar.