Parents, Community Invited to Special-Ed Input Forums

In response to the results of an FCMAT special-education study conducted last spring, the Santa Barbara School District is developing a Special Education Action Plan.

Parents of children with special needs and other interested residents are invited to a community forum to share ideas about restructuring efforts in special education. District staff will be available to respond to specific questions parents may have about their child.

Three community meetings will be offered from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The content will be identical at each meeting.

» Oct. 28 at La Cumbre Junior High

» Nov. 2 at Goleta Valley Junior High

» Nov. 4 at Santa Barbara Junior High

Spanish translation will be available. The Nov. 4 meeting at Santa Barbara Junior High will be held in Spanish with English translation.

For more information, call 805.963.4331 x252.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.