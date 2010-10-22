All Saints Parish School Promotes Padric Davis to Director

The Rev. Ann Symington will serve as the school's chaplain

The All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School board has announced the appointment of Padric Davis as director of the school.

Davis, who has served at All Saints Parish School for 22 years, succeeds Patti Smart, who recently joined the faculty at Crane Country Day School.

“We are very pleased that Padric will serve as our Parish School director,” said Jim Haslem, Parish School board chairman. “She is the second most tenured member of the All Saints faculty, and she is known and beloved by many All Saints graduates and their families.”

Davis adheres to the primary mission of the Parish School, as established by Eva Smith, who previously served as Parish School director for more than 32 years.

“Our goal is to prepare the whole child for kindergarten,” Davis said. “We prepare the children academically, socially and spiritually. We also involve the entire family in extracurricular activities at the school.”

Many of the Parish School graduates matriculate at Montecito Union and Cold Spring elementary schools and independent schools, including Crane, Laguna Blanca, Mount Carmel and Marymount.

The Parish School Board also announced that the Rev. Ann Symington has agreed to assist in the administration of the Parish School and to serve as its chaplain.

Rev. Symington is deacon of the All Saints Parish. Her service to the Parish School continues a long-standing tradition in the Episcopal Church of providing educational opportunities to children of all faiths and backgrounds.

“It is an honor to work with the children, teachers and parents at this parish school,” the Rev. Symington said. “The commitment to educating the whole child is very much in the tradition of Episcopal Church schools.”

The All Saints Parish School was founded in 1966 by the Rev. George Hall. The school draws students from Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

“Many friendships are established at All Saints that last forever,” Davis said. “It’s amazing how many graduates of the school bring their own children back to us.”

The Parish School is supported through the efforts of the Parish School Parent Council. Jennifer Caesar and Pamela Dillman Haskell, co-presidents of the Parent Council, also serve as members of the Parish School Board and both have children at the school.

“We are very fortunate to have All Saints in our community,” Dillman Haskell said. “Many parents have commented that the elementary schools recognize the All Saints contribution — the All Saints graduates are calm, confident and prepared for kindergarten.”

For more information about the All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School, click here or contact Davis at 805.969.4946 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Robbie Boyd is parish administrator for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.