Chambers of Commerce Alliance Urges Yes on Prop. 20, No on Prop. 27

Officials say the measures are an attempt to further polarize elected officials

By Brendan Huffman | October 22, 2010 | 4:52 p.m.

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties is urging voters to support political reforms by casting ballots on Nov. 2 in support of Proposition 20 and in opposition to Proposition 27.

“A major cause of California’s deteriorating business climate is directly linked to the polarization between elected officials who represent the extremes of both political parties,” Chamber Alliance President Kristen Amyx said. “While Prop. 20 seeks to take the politics out of redrawing congressional boundaries every 10 years by putting that task in the hands of a citizens commission, Prop. 27 is a cynical attempt to protect congressional incumbents by confusing voters.”

In 2008, many local chambers of commerce endorsed Proposition 11, which was approved by the voters and set up an 11-member citizens commission to draw political boundaries for state legislative districts only. Redistricting historically has been a function of state lawmakers, which many political reform advocates criticize as a clear conflict of interest.

On this year’s general election ballot, Proposition 20 backers are trying to include redrawing of congressional boundaries as part of the Proposition 11 commission’s purview.

In contrast, many congressional Democrats are funding Proposition 27, which seeks to repeal Proposition 11 and permanently prevent the governor from ever vetoing political boundaries drawn by legislators.

In addition to the California Chamber of Commerce supporting Proposition 20 and opposing Proposition 27 are local chambers such as Goleta Valley, Carpinteria Valley, Camarillo, Ventura and Oxnard.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

 
