Health Warnings Issued for Three Local Beaches

The Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services reissued health-status warnings for three local beaches Friday after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards
The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, El Capitan State Beach and Goleta Beach.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.
— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.