‘Jungle’ Selected as Theme for 2011 Solstice Parade

The Summer Solstice Celebration has announced that “Jungle” will be the theme for the 37th annual Solstice Parade on June 25, 2011.

A contest for the theme was conducted on the Summer Solstice Facebook page with hundreds of submissions. “Jungle” was suggested by Solstice board member Georgette Friedman, who works for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

The custom of choosing themes started in 1979 with the theme of “Children.” Some of the favorite themes over the years have included last year’s “Carnival,” 1990’s “The Sea,” 1993’s “Big” followed by 1994’s “Hot.” “Circus” in 2002 was a great theme, as were many others.

The decision is made by the Solstice board of directors at its monthly meeting.

In January, artists are encouraged to submit artwork for the T-shirt and poster design competition. The collection of artwork takes place on Jan. 28 with the work being on display at Sojourner Café for the three weeks after a reception during the first Thursday in February.

“If you’ve only been a spectator, perhaps this is the year to join in the fun and be in the parade,” Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “With ‘Jungle’ as our theme, you can let your imagination run wild.”

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Solstice Parade.