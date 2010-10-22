Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Kingston’s Candy Co. Opens on State Street in Santa Barbara

Ojai-based candy company plans a grand opening weekend with entertainment and prizes

By David Zeff | October 22, 2010 | 11:52 a.m.

Kingston’s Candy Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its second store, at 3415 State St. in Santa Barbara, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29-31.

The sweet new candy store, located in San Roque Plaza at State Street and Las Positas Road, boasts more than 500 kinds of candy, 70 types of nostalgic soda pop, and wacky, fun gifts.

The grand opening weekend celebration will include an open air photo booth, live entertainment by Trenton Caine “The Magician,” free Henna tattoos by expert henna artist Sara Wilcox, balloons for the kids, free prizes, a deluxe candy basket giveaway, a special raffle prize provided by Caine, a free pass to the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood for eight guests, and lots and lots of candy.

Look for the search lights in the sky Friday and Saturday nights to find us!

Kingston’s Candy Co.‘s flagship store is located in Ojai.

It’s the perfect place to get a sweet treat and enjoy the fun with family and friends.

For more information, click here or call 805.898.3900.

— David Zeff is a publicist.

