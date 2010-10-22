Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Public Meeting Planned on Parking Lot Project

Structural upgrades beginning in February will shut down city Lots 9 and 10

By Victor Garza | October 22, 2010 | 12:32 p.m.

Construction work on Lots 9 (Lobero Garage) and 10 (Ortega Garage), in the downtown Santa Barbara area, is scheduled to begin in February 2011, immediately after the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A public meeting to discuss the upcoming structural upgrades for the parking lots will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 1019 Santa Barbara St.

City staff will present an overview of the project, including a detailed description of the work, the anticipated cost and schedule, the anticipated effects to the public and businesses, and how the impacts will be addressed. City staff will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

The construction work is scheduled to occur from February to May 2011. Because of public safety, cost and scheduling concerns, both garages will be shut down completely during construction.

The work at Lot 10, 621 Anacapa St., will begin first. Lot 10 is expected to be closed from February through April 2011 (50 working days). The work at Lot 9, 921 Anacapa St., is estimated to begin in April/May 2011 for 20 working days, after completion of the work at Lot 10.

Construction work at Lot 10 involves repairing, reinforcing and supporting specific concrete beams, columns and girders, and bringing the accessible parking spaces into current compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act

The construction work at Lot 9 involves repair and reinforcement of two beams on two levels of the structure. Repairs are necessary to enhance the seismic stability of both structures for the public’s safety.

Signs will redirect traffic to neighboring city parking lots, such as Lot 2 and Lot 11. There is sufficient capacity in those neighboring city parking lots to compensate for the loss of parking spaces during construction.

For more information about the project, the public meeting or the construction start date, contact Victor Garza, parking/TMP superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara, at 805.564.5656 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Victor Garza is the parking/TMP superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 