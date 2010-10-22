Public Meeting Planned on Parking Lot Project

Construction work on Lots 9 (Lobero Garage) and 10 (Ortega Garage), in the downtown Santa Barbara area, is scheduled to begin in February 2011, immediately after the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A public meeting to discuss the upcoming structural upgrades for the parking lots will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 1019 Santa Barbara St.

City staff will present an overview of the project, including a detailed description of the work, the anticipated cost and schedule, the anticipated effects to the public and businesses, and how the impacts will be addressed. City staff will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

The construction work is scheduled to occur from February to May 2011. Because of public safety, cost and scheduling concerns, both garages will be shut down completely during construction.

The work at Lot 10, 621 Anacapa St., will begin first. Lot 10 is expected to be closed from February through April 2011 (50 working days). The work at Lot 9, 921 Anacapa St., is estimated to begin in April/May 2011 for 20 working days, after completion of the work at Lot 10.

Construction work at Lot 10 involves repairing, reinforcing and supporting specific concrete beams, columns and girders, and bringing the accessible parking spaces into current compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The construction work at Lot 9 involves repair and reinforcement of two beams on two levels of the structure. Repairs are necessary to enhance the seismic stability of both structures for the public’s safety.

Signs will redirect traffic to neighboring city parking lots, such as Lot 2 and Lot 11. There is sufficient capacity in those neighboring city parking lots to compensate for the loss of parking spaces during construction.

For more information about the project, the public meeting or the construction start date, contact Victor Garza, parking/TMP superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara, at 805.564.5656 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Victor Garza is the parking/TMP superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.