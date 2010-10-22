The Working Life: Pamala Oslie

People

Finding love has proven elusive for many, but online dating has gained popularity and social acceptance in recent years with the increased use of other social media. People shop for gifts, book flights and pay their taxes online, so why shouldn’t they also meet their future mate?

Local psychic Pamala Oslie has espoused her theory of aura colors to her clients for years. Recently, she decided to take her knowledge of auras online with the new Santa Barbara-based dating site LoveColors.com.

Minutes into meeting Oslie, she identified my colors (violet and yellow) and told me what they indicate about my personality and the type of spouse that best suits me. Taken aback, I had to admit she was right on target with the aura color description.

Raised in Montana, Oslie came to Santa Barbara in 1971 to attend Westmont College for a bachelor of arts in sociology. Nearly three decades ago, she accompanied friends to hear psychic Michael Bromley speak. Unexpectedly, he pulled her on stage and confronted her about her own psychic capabilities. Oslie realized that she indeed did have such intuitions and began to hone her craft.

In the years since, Oslie has become an author, consultant, lecturer and professional psychic. She has an extensive and loyal clientele, including many celebrities. Since 1983, she has traveled throughout the country presenting seminars and conducting workshops about the emerging human potential, psychic abilities, auras and the power of our beliefs to create our reality. Various Fortune 500 companies tap Oslie to consult on potential employees as her methodology has proven to be equally successful, but more fun than the popular Myers-Briggs test.

LoveColors.com provides a unique system of matching people based on aura color compatibility. It follows the logic that everyone has a colorful aura or energy field that encircles the body. The different colors in one’s aura reveal valuable information about personality, priorities, relationship styles, most fulfilling careers and how one is with money, family, children, sex, health and more. Learning about the different color personalities can help one better understand themselves and potential mates to create harmonious relationships.

Through a questionnaire, LoveColors.com compiles a comprehensive profile for members and determines their personal aura colors and suggested matches. To help people identify their aura colors, LoveColors also has produced a series of videos for its Web site that describe each personality in detail.

“Members watch the videos about various colors and instantly connect with their color,” Oslie said. “They know when they hear the descriptions if the shoe fits.”

She said she doesn’t believe there are good or bad colors, but rather that every color has strengths and weaknesses and compatibility with complementary color personalities.

LoveColors has charted the most, moderate and least compatible colors to assist members in making choices. Members also can browse biographical information and photos to find potential mates.

“Everyone like to know their colors and hear about themselves,” Oslie said. “Once they have that information, our matching system gives them some guidance to find a compatible partner.”

LoveColors.com is rolling out now in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, with plans to expand nationwide. Membership is free during the beta testing, which will last until the site is populated with at least 5,000 members.

“We have several levels of security in place to ensure we can guarantee a safe, nurturing and progressive Internet dating service,” said Oslie, adding that unlike some of its competitors, the site is open to both gay and straight members.

