Anacapa School Opening Its Doors to Prospective Students

As Anacapa School approaches its enrollment cap for the 2012-13 school year, the independent school has announced a full schedule of open house events for applicants for the fall 2013 semester.

“I am very pleased with our 30 new enrollments this school year, which is the most we’ve ever made,” Anacapa founding Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “They are an enthusiastic group, and our overall enrollment is up significantly from recent years.”

Anacapa School serves students in grades 7 through 12 who want a challenging and balanced college preparatory experience in a personal, small school setting. Its admission selection process identifies mission-appropriate students — those who will contribute to and benefit from Anacapa’s programs.

Anacapa is on a rolling admission schedule and typically acts on applications as they are made.

Anacapa School will host the following four open houses for prospective parents and students during the school year:

» Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 ?— Tours at 5 p.m., program at 5:30 p.m.

» Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013 —??? Tours at 4 p.m., program at 4:30 p.m.

» Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013 —? Tours at 5 p.m., program at 5:30 p.m.

» Wednesday, March 20, 2013 — ?? Tours at 5 p.m., program at 5:30 p.m.

Parents are also encouraged to arrange a shadow day for their student to become familiar with Anacapa. Arrangements can be made by calling the school office at 805.965.0228.

