Association of Fundraising Professionals Names Philanthropy, Volunteer Honorees

By Association of Fundraising Professionals-Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter | October 22, 2012 | 10:28 a.m.

The National Philanthropy Day Luncheon is presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals-Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter, and the 2012 award winners honored in the areas of philanthropy, volunteerism and professional fundraising have been announced.

The winners will be honored at the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Tickets are $65. Sponsorships are available.

The National Philanthropy Day Luncheon is an annual event held in local communities across the nation each November to honor the spirit of philanthropy and volunteerism. First held locally in 1987, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community who have enriched our world. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible. We celebrate those people who enrich our lives by donating their time and talent, making significant and positive impact on our local communities.

“It is our privilege to celebrate these deserving individuals who personify the true spirit of philanthropy by actively giving of their time and resources for the benefit of others,” said Amber Landis, event chairwoman. “National Philanthropy Day is a fitting occasion to reflect on the gifts that caring people bring to our communities and the differences they make.”

The 2012 award recipients who will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to their communities are:

» McCune Foundation, Philanthropist of the Year, Santa Barbara County

» Sandra and Jordan Laby, Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County

» Julie Nadel, Volunteer of the Year, Santa Barbara County

» Freddie Contardino, Volunteer of the Year, Ventura County

» Art Merovick, Professional Fundraiser of the Year

