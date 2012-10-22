Chumash Foundation Fuels Fundraising for Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has issued a challenge to racing fans and community members to help accelerate a fundraising campaign for the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park project.

For every dollar raised for the multipurpose racing park, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will match up to $12,500 as leaders of the project look to offset the costs associated with the next phase of their construction plan.

The committee behind the park and the City of Lompoc hope the new facility will provide new recreational opportunities in a supervised environment for Central Coast residents while putting an end to illegal street racing.

“We’re proud we can support a project like the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It not only benefits the many fans of motorsports, but it is also a tremendous benefit to the community.”

The Lompoc City Council approved plans to build the motorsports park on the north side of the Lompoc Airport with a unanimous 5-0 decision in June. Now, the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee has mounted an ambitious fundraising effort as it hopes to begin construction next year.

“Receiving this grant from the Chumash Foundation means a great deal to us not only because it helps us get closer to our goals, but it also establishes a relationship that opens the door for further cooperation on this project, which will mean a lot to this community,” said Carl Creel, chairman of the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee.

The committee has raised funds by selling T-shirts, hosting bimonthly auto parts swap meets and an inaugural All-American Car Show, and relying on donations by businesses and individuals. All donations now will go toward the matching grant issued by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving.

