Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Foundation Fuels Fundraising for Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 22, 2012 | 9:08 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has issued a challenge to racing fans and community members to help accelerate a fundraising campaign for the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park project.

For every dollar raised for the multipurpose racing park, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will match up to $12,500 as leaders of the project look to offset the costs associated with the next phase of their construction plan.

The committee behind the park and the City of Lompoc hope the new facility will provide new recreational opportunities in a supervised environment for Central Coast residents while putting an end to illegal street racing.

“We’re proud we can support a project like the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It not only benefits the many fans of motorsports, but it is also a tremendous benefit to the community.”

The Lompoc City Council approved plans to build the motorsports park on the north side of the Lompoc Airport with a unanimous 5-0 decision in June. Now, the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee has mounted an ambitious fundraising effort as it hopes to begin construction next year.

“Receiving this grant from the Chumash Foundation means a great deal to us not only because it helps us get closer to our goals, but it also establishes a relationship that opens the door for further cooperation on this project, which will mean a lot to this community,” said Carl Creel, chairman of the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Committee.

The committee has raised funds by selling T-shirts, hosting bimonthly auto parts swap meets and an inaugural All-American Car Show, and relying on donations by businesses and individuals. All donations now will go toward the matching grant issued by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

If you’re interested in donating, click here or call Carl Creel at 805.757.8047.

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving.

Click here for more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 