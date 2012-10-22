Coast Hosts Afternoon of Fun for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

On Sept. 25, Coast, a Kimpton restaurant, hosted an afternoon of fun in the sun for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.
As a reward for their good behavior in school and at the club, more than 80 local boys and girls received first-class hospitality on Canary Hotel’s Rooftop Perch, complete with a finger-lickin’ good barbecue feast prepared by Executive Chef James Siao, as well as live entertainment, face painting, balloon art and air brush tattoos provided by AMS Entertainment.
As part of their commitment to the Santa Barbara community and collaborating with local charitable organizations, the team at Coast is proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and its mission to keep local children off the street, out of trouble and in a positive learning environment.
— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Coast Restaurant.